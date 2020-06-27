Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko has announced the 2020 International Village has been canceled.
In a Facebook post, the mayor said he had hoped for a “worst-case scenario” where the event would offer takeout but due to so many vendors declining to participate, that would not happen.
“There is no International Village without the vendors, and the vast majority of those vendors have made the difficult decision to cancel,” the Facebook post read.
Mayor Cherepko said they are hoepful to hold the festival again in 2021.
You must log in to post a comment.