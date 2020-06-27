PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Saturday that they have signed on right-handed pitcher Logan Hofmann.
Hofmann was selected in the fifth round selection in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft on June 11. Hofmann went to Northwestern State (LA) University and had 38 strikeouts in four starts in his junior year.
“We are excited to add Logan to the Pirates organization,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “Logan has performed well at every level of amateur baseball and has a strong combination of stuff, control, feel for pitching and competitiveness. We look forward to seeing Logan in a Pirates uniform.”
