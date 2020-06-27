JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be a day where you need to stay ‘weather aware.’

We are under a “Slight Risk” (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Damaging winds of 60+ miles per hour and large hail are the biggest threats and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

It’ll be more humid than the past several days with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Rain and even a possible thunderstorm will continue through Sunday morning.

Conditions will dry out for the rest of the day on Sunday and for the start of the week.

Next week, high temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper 80’s with sunny skies.

