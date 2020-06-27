PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be a day where you need to stay ‘weather aware.’

We are under a “Slight Risk” (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Showers and a few tstms should continue to move across the region this AM. Tstms should redevelop this PM & some could be severe. Localized flooding also possible where multiple rounds of storms occur. Latest wx info at https://t.co/JWLI3dJUMc, or https://t.co/nR4yhzmgUx. pic.twitter.com/JzkZnOMYjJ — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 27, 2020

Damaging winds of 60+ miles per hour and large hail are the biggest threats and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

It’ll be more humid than the past several days with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Rain and even a possible thunderstorm will continue through Sunday morning.

Conditions will dry out for the rest of the day on Sunday and for the start of the week.

Next week, high temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper 80’s with sunny skies.

