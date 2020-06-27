Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Prosecutors have asked the courts to reconsider the sentences of a former librarian and book dealer.
John Schulman and Gregory Priore were convicted of stealing and trafficking rare books and artifacts from the Carnegie Library.
The two men pled guilty and were sentenced to house arrest and probation.
Related stories:
- 2 Charged With Stealing $8M In Rare Books, More From Carnegie Library
- Men Accused Of Stealing Rare Books From Carnegie Library Going To Trial
- 2 Men Accused Of Stealing Millions Of Dollars In Rare Books Plead Guilty
- 2 Suspects Accused In Scheme To Steal Rare Books From Carnegie Library Sentenced
Prosecutors say that the sentences are not strong enough and asked a judge to reconsider.
Prosecutors also say that they would agree to a suspended sentence until the Coronavirus pandemic is over and jails are able to accept new inmates.
You must log in to post a comment.