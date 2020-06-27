JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Book Theft, Carnegie, Library Theft, Local News, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Prosecutors have asked the courts to reconsider the sentences of a former librarian and book dealer.

John Schulman and Gregory Priore were convicted of stealing and trafficking rare books and artifacts from the Carnegie Library.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The two men pled guilty and were sentenced to house arrest and probation.

Related stories:

Prosecutors say that the sentences are not strong enough and asked a judge to reconsider.

Prosecutors also say that they would agree to a suspended sentence until the Coronavirus pandemic is over and jails are able to accept new inmates.

Comments