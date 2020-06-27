MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) — City officials announced Saturday that permanent asphalt speed bumps will be put in place along Grandview Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) says that the speed bumps are meant to encourage motorists to slow down. According to their data, 61 percent of vehicles drove over the 25 miles per hour speed limit posted for the area. Temporary speed bumps were installed on the roadway last October.

The department says based on three months of data collected from the site, motorists had slowed down by 32 percent in the area. Construction for the new permanent speed bumps will start on June 29 during regular business hours and may last a few days.

“We understand this may be a short-term inconvenience, and we hope to work together with residents in a professional and amicable manner for the long-term improvement of the neighborhood,” city officials said in a release.