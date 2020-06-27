MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Three UPMC McKeesport employees and four hospital patients have tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.

Patients who tested positive are in the hospital’s negative pressure COVID-19 unit while the employees who tested positive are quarantining at home.

You can read the full statement from UPMC McKeesport below:

“We have identified four cases of COVID-19 among patients and three among employees at UPMC McKeesport. At this time, we have not confirmed if the cases are related or coincidental, but we have reported them to the Allegheny County Health Department. The patients who tested positive have been moved to the hospital’s negative pressure COVID-19 unit and positive staff are self-isolating at home. Additionally, staff who had direct exposure to the positive patients or the other employees who have tested positive are quarantining at home. We are performing thorough contact tracing and have tested all patients in close proximity to the positive cases.

With the safety of our patients, staff and visitors as our top priority, UPMC McKeesport continues to follow stringent cleaning and disinfecting procedures to ensure a safe environment. UPMC McKeesport is open, operating normally and ready to provide care. We encourage the community to remain vigilant and follow public health guidance, including wearing masks, physical distancing and washing hands.”