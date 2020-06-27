WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Despite most of the area slowly reopening, there are still a lot of people in need.

In Wilkinsburg on Saturday morning, local leaders teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to hand out food to those that still need a helping hand.

Community leaders say they want to do whatever they can to give back.

“We still have people dealing with the COVID-19, people that are dealing with unemployment that are not back to work, everything is not where it needs to be,” said State Representative Ed Gainey. “So to be able to come out here and bless the community today by ensuring that they have food to take home to their loved ones, there’s no greater feeling or satisfaction than that.”

Organizers of the distribution said they are glad to see how much help they can provide when the community comes together.