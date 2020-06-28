Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police are asking for help in locating missing 16-year-old girl Lillian Eicher.
She was last seen on June 28 around 1:30 a.m. and she is said to be missing under suspicious circumstances.
Eicher is believed to possibly be in Republic, Cardale, Uniontown, or Connellsville areas.
Anyone with information or that knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Belle Vernon at 724-929-6262.
