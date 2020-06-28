Comments
AVALON (KDKA) — An employee at an Eat’n Park in Avalon has tested positive for Coronavirus.
A spokesperson confirmed the positive case to KDKA Saturday evening. Eat’n Park says the employee last worked on June 22. Eat’n Park also added it is working with the Allegheny County Health Department, which reviewed all the restaurant’s cleaning procedures.
“Based on their review, they are confident that our ongoing safety and cleaning procedures are sound and are providing a safe environment for guests and team members,” a spokesperson said. “Based on the Health Department’s recommendation, the restaurant remains open.”
Eat’n Park says the Avalon location is the only one where an employee tested positive.
