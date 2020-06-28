PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will be holding a memorial mass for those who have died during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop David Zubik says one of the deepest pains of this pandemic has been for those who have lost loved ones but were unable to have a funeral mass.

He says this will allow for anyone who has lost a loved one to join in prayer.

The idea for this mass came from the staff at the Catholic Cemeteries Association of the Diocese.

At the height of the pandemic, families were not able to gather at the cemeteries for burial services.

To serve the community, the Cemeteries Association invited those that lost someone during this pandemic to submit their names to be memorialized at the mass.

In al,l about 800 names were sent in.

The mass is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.

You can view the mass here.

The mass will also be live streamed on KDKA’s CBSN Pittsburgh video player.