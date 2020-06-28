Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The MLB has announced the suspension of Pirates right-handed pitcher Edgar Santana due to a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance.
Santana has been suspended for 80 games, which encompasses the entire 2020 season.
He tested positive for Boldenone, which is considered to be a performance-enhancing substance.
“The Pirates are disappointed to learn of today’s news that Edgar Santana has received an 80-game suspension as a result of a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington. “Because of the confidentiality requirements of the Program, we will not have further comment on this matter.”
Santana is suspended without pay.
