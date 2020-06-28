Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened on Saturday.
Police say they responded to a report of a man shot on the 1400 block of Nixon Street around 11:50 p.m. Saturday. They found a man in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim told police he did not know where the shooting occurred. Medics transported him to a local hospital. He is in stable condition, according to police.
