OAKMONT/PLUM/VERONA (KDKA) — Masses are allowed to resume at Catholic churches in Oakmont, Plum and Verona after a parishioner tested negative for the Coronavirus.

The Catholic Diocese said on Sunday that the parishioner had been tested after reporting potential exposure to the virus from a relative. The Catholic Diocese livestreamed all masses yesterday before knowing of the result.

“We had been praying for a negative test result, and were so happy to receive the news,” said Father Kevin Poecking, pastor of the churches of Oakmont, Plum and Verona. “We have and will continue to follow all CDC and Diocesan guidelines and state regulations. All of our church buildings have been cleaned and we used our electrostatic sanitizer in all facilities as an extra precaution. We will continue our regular plan for Masses with sanitizing after every service and during the day for churches that are open for prayer.”

The affected church was St. Januarius in Plum. The Churches of Oakmont, Plum, and Verona grouping also includes St. Irenaeus (Oakmont), St. John the Baptist (Plum), St. Joseph (Verona) and Our Lady of Joy (Plum).

Masses resumed today and weekday masses will begin again on Monday, according to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.

“Thank you for all your prayers for those involved, as well as for your patience and understanding,” said Father Poecking.