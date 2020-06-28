PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After announcing that bars are again shut down and restaurants cannot serve alcohol in Allegheny County, both the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Allegheny County Health Department have launched online forms to report businesses that are not following the order.

This comes after for the first time during the pandemic that Allegheny County reported the most positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

On the county website, the Food Service Department asks for your contact information and a short message of the situation.

You can access the webform on their website or email them at COVIDcomplaints@alleghenycounty.us.

As for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the form is a bit more in-depth, asking for contact information, information regarding the business, and the nature of the complaint.

You can access the state’s COVID complaint form on their website.

