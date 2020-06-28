HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 505 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday, in addition to three more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 85,496 since Saturday’s report.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,606.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 657,486 patients who have tested negative to date.

“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

The department says that 633 patients who have unconfirmed or probable cases. In nursing and personal care homes, 17,677 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 3,212 employees have had positive cases, bringing the total to 20,889 in those facilities. Statewide, 4,528 people have died from cases at nursing or personal care homes.

Around 6,484 healthcare workers have tested positive statewide.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

