Filed Under:60-Man Roster, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, PNC Park, Spring Training 2.0

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates will begin “Spring Training 2.0” next week at PNC Park and today announced their 60-man roster for it.

Currently, the Pirates have three injured players: right-handed pitcher Chris Archer, infielder Kevin Kramer, and right-handed pitcher Jameson Tallion. They also will lose right-handed pitcher Edgar Santana due to an 80-game suspension when it was learned he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Included on the Pirates’ Spring Training 2.0 roster is a “Taxi Squad,” which according to MLB.com reporter Adam Berry will be the 19 players that will be training at the AA-affiliate home, Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

You can see the Pirates’ full roster here.

