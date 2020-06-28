JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Mary Ours
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mary Ours, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s shaping up to be a warm and sunny week ahead.

We are starting off this morning with a few rain showers to our south.

Today will be mainly dry and partly cloudy with no severe weather threat.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We may just get a stray shower or weak thunderstorm this afternoon, but will be very short-lived.

High temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday in the mid-80’s and it willl stay humid.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By tonight, it’ll be mainly clear with some patchy fog and low temperatures in the mid-60’s.

We set up for a great summer week with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80’s and even 90’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It looks to stay dry through the 4th of July!

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments