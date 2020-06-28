PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s shaping up to be a warm and sunny week ahead.
We are starting off this morning with a few rain showers to our south.
Today will be mainly dry and partly cloudy with no severe weather threat.
We may just get a stray shower or weak thunderstorm this afternoon, but will be very short-lived.
High temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday in the mid-80’s and it willl stay humid.
By tonight, it’ll be mainly clear with some patchy fog and low temperatures in the mid-60’s.
We set up for a great summer week with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 80’s and even 90’s.
It looks to stay dry through the 4th of July!
