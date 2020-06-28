GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) — Narcisi Winery announced that one of its employees has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Gibsonia-based winery announced the news on their Facebook page on Saturday night.

In their statement, the winery said that the employee’s last day at work was Tuesday, June 23.

They also said that they do not believe that any customers are at risk, as they are not aware of any interactions between the staff member and any customers.

The winery said that they immediately contacted the Allegheny County Health Department and have temporarily closed their facility out of an abundance of caution.

The winery went on to say that they will not reopen until:

All areas are sanitized and disinfected

All staff members are tested for COVID-19

The Allegheny County Health Department advises them it is safe to open

