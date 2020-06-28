MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — A Primanti Bros. in Mt. Lebanon temporarily closed on Friday after management learned an employee tested positive for Coronavirus.

A third party-cleaning service came in to disinfect the establishment as set by CDC, local and state regulations. The restaurant is now open and operational as of Sunday.

The worker received a positive test result on Friday, according to a Primanti Bros. spokesperson. The employee had not worked 6 days before receiving the test result, Primanti Bros. says.

The Allegheny County Health Department has been alerted to the positive case. Other employees who had close contact with the team member who tested positive have been alerted and are self-isolating and/or testing.

“The health and well-being of our guests, team members and vendors remains top of mind and is our highest priority,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to act thoughtfully and responsibly as we all continue to navigate this evolving global crisis and support local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus.”