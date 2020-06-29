PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto announced Monday that he is appointing Andrew Dash as the Director of City Planning.

Since June, Dash has been the acting Director of the Department of City Planning. The City Council will have to approve Peduto’s decision.

“I’m honored to lead this Department and the talented staff that we have as we plan for a sustainable and equitable future at such an important moment in Pittsburgh’s history,” Dash said. “I look forward to continuing to learn from Pittsburghers to help create a resilient city where development benefits the City and our neighborhoods and equitably works for all residents.”

Responsibilities for city planning include neighborhood and parks planning, zoning and permitting, and supporting the Americans with Disabilities Act. Dash lives in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood and was hired by the department as a senior planner in 2008.