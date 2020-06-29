Comments
OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — A memorial was held on Sunday for Bella Seachrist, the 3-year old toddler who died earlier this month after being badly abused.
Earlier this month, police found 3-year old Bella Seachrist unresponsive, badly bruised, and malnourished in an Oakmont home.
They say the child suffered prolonged physical and mental abuse.
