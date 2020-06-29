Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler Health System is now offering a coronavirus antibody test.
Patients who want to get the antibody test can have their blood collected at any BHS Outreach collection location. Testing locations can be found online. A press release says a providers order is required for testing.
The test BHS will use was recently authorized for emergency use by the FDA.
The CDC says these tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection. Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections.
At this time, the CDC says it’s unclear if coronavirus antibody tests provide immunity.
