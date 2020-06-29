PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As people are taking their summer vacations, the Allegheny County Health Department is putting new recommendations in place for travelers.
Health leaders say that many recent Coronavirus cases in the Pittsburgh area have come from summer destinations.
Allegheny County Health Director Dr. Debra Bogen recommends a 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling out of state.
An alternative is to have two negative COVID-19 tests taken at least 48 hours apart for your quarantine to be lifted.
According to the Health Department, case investigators over the last week found that many new cases were coming from people who were traveling out of state.
Often, those places included hot spots like Florida, Texas, and the Carolina coast.
Dr. Bogen is offering several reminders if you do travel, including:
- Consider rescheduling, changing, or postponing plans if the area is seeing a surge in cases
- Avoid crowded locations and close contact with people
- Wear a mask even if not required
- Wash your hands often, especially after being in public areas.
If you are wishing to be tested for COVID-19, Allegheny County has provided a map with testing locations available.
