HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Fine Wine & Good Spirits has expanded its product catalog back to thousands of items and has lifted the limit for online shoppers, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board says.
When in-person shopping ended and online sales started up, there was a limitation on order sizes, the products available and order fulfillment. Now, the Liquor Control Board says Fine Wine & Good Spirits has returned to expanded e-commerce sales.
The Liquor Control Board says through June 22, fiscal year sales from the website totaled $26.3 million for 1.4 million units — a 428% increase in dollar sales and 839% increase in unit sales over last year’s $5 million in sales and 135,715 units.
At its peak, more than 9,000 online orders were taken daily, then processed through more than 125 fulfillment locations.
There is now also call-ahead curbside pick-up at all stores and limited in-person shopping at others. You can find a store near you online.
