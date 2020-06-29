JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is recalling its Fresh Express salad items due to the items possibly being contaminated with Cyclospora.

A list of the affected items and their price lookup code can be read below:

  • Giant Eagle American 24 oz | 3003493037
  • American Salad American Salad | 3003492310
  • Giant Eagle Garden Salad | 3003492319
  • Italian Salad Italian Salad | 3003492311
  • Giant Eagle Romaine Garden | 3003492316
  • GE Veggie Lovers | 3003492328
  • Shredded Lettuce 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 8 oz |3003492328
  • Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 0z | 3003492320
  • Giant Eagle Coleslaw | 3003492309
  • Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Salad | 3003492331
  • Giant Eagle BBQ Chopped Salad | 3003492330
  • Giant Eagle Cheddar Chipotle Chopped Kit | 3003492338
  • Giant Eagle Southwest Chopped Salad | 3003492332
  • Giant Eagle Sunflower Crisp Kit | 3003492339
  • GE Chopped Mediterranean | 3003492337
  • Fresh Express: American Salad | 7127924100
  • Salad: Fancy Field Greens | 7127923201
  • Fresh Express: Italian Salad | 7127921100
  • Coleslaw Mix | 7127912300
  • Fresh Express Iceberg And Romaine | 7127910804
  • Fresh Express Premium Romaine | 7127910808
  • Fresh Express Pomegranate Chopped Kit | 7127930910
  • GE Mediterranean Chopped Kit | 30034933043

People who bought any of these items are asked to either throw the items away, or they can refund the products by showing a receipt for the product to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store. Giant Eagle says customers with questions can call Fresh Express at 1-800-242-5472.

