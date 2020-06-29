Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is recalling its Fresh Express salad items due to the items possibly being contaminated with Cyclospora.
A list of the affected items and their price lookup code can be read below:
- Giant Eagle American 24 oz | 3003493037
- American Salad American Salad | 3003492310
- Giant Eagle Garden Salad | 3003492319
- Italian Salad Italian Salad | 3003492311
- Giant Eagle Romaine Garden | 3003492316
- GE Veggie Lovers | 3003492328
- Shredded Lettuce 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 8 oz |3003492328
- Giant Eagle Shredded Lettuce 16 0z | 3003492320
- Giant Eagle Coleslaw | 3003492309
- Giant Eagle Chopped Asian Salad | 3003492331
- Giant Eagle BBQ Chopped Salad | 3003492330
- Giant Eagle Cheddar Chipotle Chopped Kit | 3003492338
- Giant Eagle Southwest Chopped Salad | 3003492332
- Giant Eagle Sunflower Crisp Kit | 3003492339
- GE Chopped Mediterranean | 3003492337
- Fresh Express: American Salad | 7127924100
- Salad: Fancy Field Greens | 7127923201
- Fresh Express: Italian Salad | 7127921100
- Coleslaw Mix | 7127912300
- Fresh Express Iceberg And Romaine | 7127910804
- Fresh Express Premium Romaine | 7127910808
- Fresh Express Pomegranate Chopped Kit | 7127930910
- GE Mediterranean Chopped Kit | 30034933043
People who bought any of these items are asked to either throw the items away, or they can refund the products by showing a receipt for the product to their local Giant Eagle or Market District store. Giant Eagle says customers with questions can call Fresh Express at 1-800-242-5472.
