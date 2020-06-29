KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — A two-vehicle accident in Knoxville has left ten people injured, dispatchers confirmed.
The accident occurred at the intersection of Zara Street and Amanda Avenue nearby the Knoxville and Mount Oliver border.
#BREAKING 911 confirms two vehicles were involved in an accident on Zara Street where seven people were injured. One car ran into a house where the person inside says he heard a loud bang. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/WCyIwCeaL0
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 29, 2020
Pittsburgh Police told KDKA that two adults and seven children were all transported to a hospital. Baldwin medics, Tri Community South EMS and Mount Oliver Police were on the scene.
UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police spokesperson says two adults, seven children were in the red car when it and a Life Pittsburgh van collided on Zara St. All ten people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, Zone 3 is investigating. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/wmzcmdabgD
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 29, 2020
Police believe the red car was turning onto Zara Street when it and a van collided, with the car proceeding to crash into a nearby house. The house’s cinder blocks and windows were damaged at the bottom, and both cars were towed from the scene.
