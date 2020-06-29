JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
Filed Under:Knoxville, Local News, Local TV

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — A two-vehicle accident in Knoxville has left ten people injured, dispatchers confirmed.

(Photo Credit: Nicole Ford/KDKA)

The accident occurred at the intersection of Zara Street and Amanda Avenue nearby the Knoxville and Mount Oliver border.

Pittsburgh Police told KDKA that two adults and seven children were all transported to a hospital. Baldwin medics, Tri Community South EMS and Mount Oliver Police were on the scene.

Police believe the red car was turning onto Zara Street when it and a van collided, with the car proceeding to crash into a nearby house. The house’s cinder blocks and windows were damaged at the bottom, and both cars were towed from the scene.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

