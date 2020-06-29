Comments
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A lawsuit has been filed against the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, alleging a priest raped and sexually abused a boy from 1991 to 1997.
The lawsuit alleges the late Father Joseph Sredzinski started to abuse the boy when he was 11 years old. According to a news release, the Diocese of Greensburg allowed him to continue working after being made aware of accusations against him. The lawsuit alleges clergy members and the former bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, are named as “co-conspirators.”
The plaintiff was only identified as John Doe MR. The suit was originally filed in Washington D.C. June 5, and the Superior Court of the District of Columbia confirmed the filing was accepted June 22.
