JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Lincoln-Lemington, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Stabbing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have arrested the suspect involved in three Lincoln-Lemington stabbings.

On Monday, Pittsburgh police say 35-year-old Melvin Banks was arrested.

According to Pittsburgh Police, a person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being stabbed on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday night.

RELATED: One Person Dead, One In Critical Condition After Stabbing

Pittsburgh Police believe that Banks is the person responsible for two stabbings on Saturday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police

Comments