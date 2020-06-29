Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say they have arrested the suspect involved in three Lincoln-Lemington stabbings.
On Monday, Pittsburgh police say 35-year-old Melvin Banks was arrested.
UPDATE: Police have arrested Melvin Banks, 35, in connection to multiple stabbings in the Lincoln-Lemington area.https://t.co/AMtw6Q7EeR https://t.co/jOHYbTMknf
According to Pittsburgh Police, a person was taken to an area hospital in serious condition after being stabbed on Lincoln Avenue on Sunday night.
Pittsburgh Police believe that Banks is the person responsible for two stabbings on Saturday night that left one person dead and another injured.
