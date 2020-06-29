PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This upcoming Saturday is a ‘Fish-for-Free’ day across Pennsylvania.
The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission is reminding the public that ‘Fish-for-Free Days’ allow both Pennsylvania residents and non-residents to legally fish without a license.
Mark Your Calendars: Fish-for-Free Days allow anyone (resident or non-resident) to legally fish on PA waterways on the designated days with NO FISHING LICENSE REQUIRED (Trout/Salmon and Lake Erie permits are also NOT required). All other fishing regulations still apply. pic.twitter.com/Gbd93SfryI
— fishandboat (@fishandboat) June 29, 2020
The Commission also reminds the public that Trout, Salmon, and Lake Erie permits are not required on Fish-for-Free Days.
All other fishing related regulations in Pennsylvania apply.
