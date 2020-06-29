JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This upcoming Saturday is a ‘Fish-for-Free’ day across Pennsylvania.

The Pa. Fish and Boat Commission is reminding the public that ‘Fish-for-Free Days’ allow both Pennsylvania residents and non-residents to legally fish without a license.

The Commission also reminds the public that Trout, Salmon, and Lake Erie permits are not required on Fish-for-Free Days.

All other fishing related regulations in Pennsylvania apply.

