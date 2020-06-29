PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed their fourth round pick, right-handed pitcher Jack Hartman.
Hartman was the 108th overall selection in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.
Welcome to the Bucs, @109jhartman! pic.twitter.com/Ldc9P2ywjH
— Pirates (@Pirates) June 29, 2020
“Jack hasn’t been pitching for very long but already shows very promising stuff with a fastball/slider combination that we believe has a chance to be very effective at the professional level,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington in a press release.
“He’s a strong, physical pitcher with strong character and work ethic. We look forward to working with Jack in a Pirates uniform.”
The Pirates say they have now signed three of their six picks from the 2020 draft.
