Filed Under:Baseball, Local TV, MLB, Pitcher, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed their fourth round pick, right-handed pitcher Jack Hartman.

Hartman was the 108th overall selection in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

“Jack hasn’t been pitching for very long but already shows very promising stuff with a fastball/slider combination that we believe has a chance to be very effective at the professional level,” said Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington in a press release.

“He’s a strong, physical pitcher with strong character and work ethic. We look forward to working with Jack in a Pirates uniform.”

The Pirates say they have now signed three of their six picks from the 2020 draft.

