PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A seasonal employee at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has tested positive for coronavirus.
The employee was asymptomatic but received a test after an extended family member tested positive for COVID-19, a news release from the zoo says.
The employee hasn’t been at the facility since last Tuesday, and the zoo says any employees who interacted with that worker are quarantining.
The Allegheny County Health Department has been alerted and is working with the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
The zoo reopened to the public using a “timed ticketing system” earlier this month when Allegheny County and much of southwestern Pennsylvania moved to the “green” phase of the governor’s coronavirus reopening plan.
