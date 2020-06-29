MORGANTOWN, Wv. (KDKA) — Health officials are warning hundreds of people who went to a Planet Fitness in West Virginia that they may have been exposed to the Coronavirus.

The news comes after the Monongalia County Health Department says one client at the gym tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone at the Planet Fitness from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24 is asked to quarantine at home and monitor any symptoms for two weeks.

Health officials estimate 205 people were at the gym within that span of time.

Planet Fitness announced that it has closed the gym temporarily, which is expected to reopen on Tuesday at 6 a.m. They say a third party cleaning crew will disinfect the facilities prior to the reopening.