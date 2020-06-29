PITTSBURGH (KKDA) — Pittsburgh is among the worst-run cities in America, according to a study.
According to WalletHub’s “Best- & Worst-Run Cities in America” Pittsburgh ranked No. 115 out of the 150 most-populated U.S. cities. Philadelphia came in at No. 135.
WalletHub looked at the cities using six categories: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure/pollution.
They then evaluated those categories using 38 relevant metrics and used a “Quality of City Services” score based on the weighted average across the metrics to rank the cities, according to WalletHub.
Pittsburgh was No. 127 in financial stability, No. 13 in education, No. 64 in health, No. 30 in safety, No. 93 in economy and No. 38 in infrastructure/pollution.
Nampa, Idaho was ranked as the best-run city, while Washington, D.C. was the worst.
Click here to read more on the study.
You must log in to post a comment.