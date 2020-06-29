MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP/KDKA) — A men’s basketball player at West Virginia University has tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletic department said Monday.
The player, whose name was not released, has entered a 14-day isolation period, West Virginia said in a news release.
Men’s basketball players who test negative for the virus can start voluntary workouts on July 6, the statement said.
At least two football players tested positive for the virus in June. The football team started voluntary workouts on June 15.
When West Virginia begins its fall semester on Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before they return to campus and complete a coronavirus education course.
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.