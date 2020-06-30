Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This year, people will be virtually racing for a cure. The 28th Annual Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure is going virtual this year.
This year’s event was supposed to be held in Schenley Park back in May, but organizers postponed it until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now they’re encouraging participants to walk or run in their own neighborhoods and complete the race virtually between Sept. 13 to Sept 26.
The Komen Pittsburgh Race is a huge fundraising activity, attracting 15,000 participants every year.
You can still register for this year’s race for the cure online here.
You must log in to post a comment.