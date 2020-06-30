BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Parents and students who attended the Belle Vernon Area High School Graduation for the Class of 2020 may have been exposed to the Coronavirus, according to a letter from the administration.

The graduation took place on June 24, and the administration says a person who attended had a positive COVID-19 case. According to the letter, people were wearing masks and social distancing at the event. The district is directing parents and students who are concerned about potential COVID-19 symptoms to contact their primary care physician.

“We have been in direct contact with the PA Department of Health and are following their recommendations, as the health and wellness of our students and our community are always our highest priority,” said Belle Vernon Superintendent Dr. Michele Dowell. “Please stay safe.”