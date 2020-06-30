Comments
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Brownsville Area school board and administrators are looking to make major changes for the fall.
The changes looking to be made include spreading younger students out across three schools while keeping older students at home.
The plan also includes the layoff of teachers and staff. The administration says it is laying off teachers and support staff due to having to limit educational programs. The administration added they intend to rehire as many workers as they can when students return to the school.
You must log in to post a comment.