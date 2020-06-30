Comments
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Brownsville Area school board and administrators are looking to make major changes for the fall.
The changes looking to be made include spreading younger students out across three schools while keeping older students at home.
The plan also includes the layoff of teachers and a school nurse.
“We’re in the middle of a pandemic. I don’t understand why in the world anybody would want to furlough a nurse. We need nurses right now. They’re very important. There’s a lot of kids with special needs that need help from the nurses,” said Renee Walmsley, a parent.
The proposed plan would save the district more than $1.2 million in costs.
You must log in to post a comment.