CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Canon-McMillan School District has canceled its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 after people were potentially exposed to the Coronavirus during a graduation rehearsal.
The graduation practice took place on June 29, with the ceremony scheduled for June 30 at 7 p.m. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said in a letter that anyone who attended the practice at the Canon-McMillan Stadium from 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The department instructs anyone present at that practice to quarantine for 14 consecutive days and monitor their symptoms.
The school district will hold a virtual graduation at 7 p.m. tonight instead of an in-person ceremony.
“We hope to see the community virtually tonight and wish our graduates nothing but the best in their future endeavors,” school officials said.
You must log in to post a comment.