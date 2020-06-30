JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CANONSBURG

CANONSBURG (KDKA) — Canon-McMillan School District has canceled its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 after people were potentially exposed to the Coronavirus during a graduation rehearsal.

The graduation practice took place on June 29, with the ceremony scheduled for June 30 at 7 p.m. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said in a letter that anyone who attended the practice at the Canon-McMillan Stadium from 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The department instructs anyone present at that practice to quarantine for 14 consecutive days and monitor their symptoms.

The school district will hold a virtual graduation at 7 p.m. tonight instead of an in-person ceremony.

“We hope to see the community virtually tonight and wish our graduates nothing but the best in their future endeavors,” school officials said.

