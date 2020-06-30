HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Starting today, small businesses in Pennsylvania affected by the Coronavirus can apply for grants to offset losses brought on by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance program is to provide $225 million to small businesses, with an individual business to receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 if they are eligible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

“In unprecedented times, like those we are currently facing, collaboration is imperative to getting help to those who need it most, as quickly and effectively as possible,” said Gov. Wolf. “This joint effort between my administration, the legislature, and The Pennsylvania CDFI Network will provide critical assistance to Pennsylvania’s small businesses, putting them on better financial footing as they begin to reopen.”

The funding can be used to cover expenses brought on during the state shutdown or to pay for training on how to reopen. The first round of applications will be open for 10 days.

Small business owners can apply for the grants here.