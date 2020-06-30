JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Fatal Fire, Fayette County, Fire, Local TV, Ross Guidotti

CONELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – One woman is dead after a fire in South Connellsville.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports a 54-year-old woman has died after a fire on 1819 Fourth Street. She reportedly became trapped inside her trailer.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jim Cahalan)

Crews are currently on the scene. Photos show yellow tape around a damaged trailer.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story. Ross Guidotti will have the full story on KDKA Evening News.

