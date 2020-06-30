Comments
CONELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – One woman is dead after a fire in South Connellsville.
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports a 54-year-old woman has died after a fire on 1819 Fourth Street. She reportedly became trapped inside her trailer.
Crews are currently on the scene. Photos show yellow tape around a damaged trailer.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
