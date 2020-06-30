Comments
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – An 85-year-old man is dead after his home in Washington County caught on fire Tuesday morning.
The Washington County coroner says Gary Bigler lived on McElree Road in North Franklin Township. The coroner’s report says he died in a house fire that happened around 5:45 a.m.
Both the cause and manner of death are pending investigation. He was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m., the coroner says.
The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating.
