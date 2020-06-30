INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of K-9 Bak.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced the K-9 deputy’s death.
Bak served in narcotic detection and tracking for nine years, the sheriff’s office said.
“It is safe to say that Bak, was the most well-known Deputy in the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office,” the Facebook post says.
Bak recently started suffered health problems, officials said.
We’re saddened to learn of the passing of K-9 Bak of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office. Bak made a positive difference in Indiana County for several years and brought smiles to children everywhere he went. He will be missed. Rest In Peace, Bak.
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) June 30, 2020
Troop A for the Pennsylvania State Police posted a tribute to Bak on social media.
