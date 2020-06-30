JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Indiana County, K-9, K9, Local TV, Police Dog

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Indiana County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of K-9 Bak.

(Photo Credit: Indiana County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced the K-9 deputy’s death.

Bak served in narcotic detection and tracking for nine years, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is safe to say that Bak, was the most well-known Deputy in the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office,” the Facebook post says.

Bak recently started suffered health problems, officials said.

Troop A for the Pennsylvania State Police posted a tribute to Bak on social media.

“We’re saddened to learn of the passing of K-9 Bak of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office. Bak made a positive difference in Indiana County for several years and brought smiles to children everywhere he went. He will be missed. Rest In Peace, Bak,” the police posted on Twitter.

Comments