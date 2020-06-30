PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New details have emerged in the case of a man accused of going on a stabbing spree that left one man dead.

The suspect in this case, Melvin Banks, is facing numerous charges.

The criminal complaint filed by police provides a very detailed timeline of events of what happened with the first and second victims.

Related stories:

Police say that they responded to a stabbing on Saturday, June 27 inside a corner store on Lincoln Avenue.

They found a victim stabbed in the left eye, discovering blood all over the counter and on the floor. The victim was rushed to an area hospital for emergency surgery.

Detectives say were then taken to the second scene — the parking lot entrance to the Dorothy Day Apartments.

It was there that they found 37-year old Gregory Walker dead, who had suffered at least 9 stab wounds in the stomach, neck, head, and hand.

“I don’t know why this guy would just come up to him and stab him in the face, it just makes me sick,” said Christine Walker, mother of the victim.

Meanwhile, detectives say that they were able to retrieve surveillance video from the first stabbing inside the market.

The video shows a man who was later identified as Banks, walking into the store with a knife, who then stabbed the victim who was behind the counter in the face, pull out the knife, then walk out of the store.

Through their investigation, police eventually found Banks in the South Side Flats.

Banks told police that he had depression and was seeking help from a mental health professional.

Police say that Banks even made up several stories about where he was the weekend of the stabbing spree.

Banks is facing numerous charges including homicide and aggravated assault.