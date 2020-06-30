JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
WHEELING, W. VA. (KDKA) – Police in Wheeling are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Marlena Rose Gaito was last seen Monday afternoon on the southern end of Wheeling Island.

She’s described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. She’s 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-234-3664.

