WHEELING, W. VA. (KDKA) – Police in Wheeling are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police say Marlena Rose Gaito was last seen Monday afternoon on the southern end of Wheeling Island.
WPD is seeking information on a missing person. She was last seen Monday afternoon on the southern end of Wheeling Island. If anyone has information, please call Wheeling PD at 304-234-3664. pic.twitter.com/oRCU6qOLQi
— Wheeling, WV Police (@WheelingPolice) June 30, 2020
She’s described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. She’s 5 feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 304-234-3664.
