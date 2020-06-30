JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman and her kids escaped a house fire in New Castle this morning.

It happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday along Crawford Avenue.

Fire officials say the family was woken up by a smoke alarm. That’s when the mom and kids got out, but the mother believed her third child was still inside.

She ran back in, getting burned in the process.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

“The female victim we found when we got here was already outside,” said New Castle Fire Department Chief Michael Kobbe. “She was alert, speaking and in a tremendous amount of pain. She sustained some severe burns to her extremities. She was taken by ambulance to Jameson Hospital then flown to Pittsburgh.”

The third child had actually been staying at a relative’s house.

Crews say they believe the flames sparked in an upstairs bedroom. They believe the house is a total loss.

