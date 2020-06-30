JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, Training Camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Football League advised its teams that training camps are expected to begin on July 28.

According to NFL.com, rookies and selected players will be allowed to report earlier than July 28.

The NFL says that Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters  that the league’s focus is to “get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners.”

Earlier this month, guidelines were issued by the NFL for when players and teams could return to team facilities on a complete basis.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be holding their 2020 training camp at Heinz Field.

NFL teams were previously told they must hold their training camps at team facilities.

For the Steelers, that meant that holding training camp locally in Pittsburgh and not at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

Comments