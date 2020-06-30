PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Football League advised its teams that training camps are expected to begin on July 28.

According to NFL.com, rookies and selected players will be allowed to report earlier than July 28.

The NFL says that Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters that the league’s focus is to “get ready for games at our stadiums and to engage our fans both in stadiums and through our media partners.”