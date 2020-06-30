COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Outdoor visits will be allowed again at Ohio nursing homes beginning July 20.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being.
It was announced even as spikes in COVID-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery.
DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern on a Monday call and has offered federal help.
The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area.
Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as of Monday and about 2,500 deaths.
