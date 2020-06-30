HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has created an online survey and are asking public input to help plan the future for forestlands in Pennsylvania.
The Department is seeking the opinions of those who visit and enjoy approximately 17 million acres of forestlands in Pennsylvania.
A link to the online survey can be found online.
“As the department moves forward in developing a new strategic plan, those who appreciate, work in, or recreate in Pennsylvania’s forests have a remarkable opportunity to shape the future management and sustainability of Pennsylvania’s forest resources,” Dunn said in a press release. ”I encourage all to become a part of this state’s rich forest planning heritage by completing the survey.”
The survey opens on July 1 and will be able to be accessed until August 31. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.
Details on Pennsylvania’s state forestlands and 20 state forest districts can be found at the DCNR website.
You must log in to post a comment.