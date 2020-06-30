MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Local healthcare heroes got a little more recognition recently.

St. Clair Hospital was found to be one of the nation’s top 100 hospitals by IBM Watson Health.

“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, M.D., M.P.P., Vice President and Chief Health Officer, IBM Watson Health. “Organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation.”

The hospital has received this distinction five times in total since 2012 and has consistently been included in this list for the last three years. According to a spokesperson from St. Clair Hospital, only 32 hospitals have been included on the list for three consecutive years.

“At a time when great health care has never been more important, we’re proud of the health care heroes who’ve made St. Clair one of the nation’s highest quality hospitals,” John T. Sullivan, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer at St. Clair, said.